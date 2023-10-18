As Lionel Messi donned the Argentina shirt, another electrifying performance was witnessed by fans all over the globe. Peru were no match for Argentina, who secured a 2-0 win in a World Cup 2026 qualifier match, thanks to a scintillating brace from their GOAT Lionel Messi. But, it wasn't just Messi's goals that earned him made the fans go berserk. The 36-year-old also produced a scintillating dribble during the match to bamboozle two Peru players. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Messi could only play off the bench in Argentina's 1-0 win over Paraguay on Thursday. But, on Tuesday night, the Argentine played from the start and didn't show any signs of being rusty. Against Peru, Messi opened the scoring in 32nd minute for Argentina and doubled the lead just 10 minutes later. He continued to create chances and threaten the Peru goal for the third goal but it didn't come.

Here's the video of Messi's stunning dribble:

Here are the videos of Messi's two goals:

LIONEL MESSI WHAT A ONE TOUCH FINISH GOAL, BALLON D'OR pic.twitter.com/SNH3moWfvp — L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) October 18, 2023

"We have great players and a very marked style of play, which we like. We want to continue down this path," Messi said of the Argentine national team after the win.

"After winning the World Cup, we are confident, very loose, more united and firm. Hopefully, we can continue growing," he added.

"The most important thing is that Messi is healthy. He manages the minutes alone," Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni said after the match, after his team remained top of the CONMEBOL standings with 12 points.

Advertisement

Messi will not feature Inter Miami's two remaining matches, effectively ending his MLS season.