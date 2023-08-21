After leading his country to its third FIFA World Cup title last year, Lionel Messi shone again for Inter Miami, finding the net in a tense penalty shootout against Nashville SC and helping his team clinch its maiden Leagues Cup title. While his performance made him the cynosure of all eyes on the match day, his kind gesture towards the former Inter Miami captain and his current teammate DeAndre Yedlin gave the fans just another moment to praise his greatness. Just when the players were walking towards the stage to celebrate their Leagues Cup win with the trophy, Messi handed over his captain's armband to Yedlin. The American right-back said no to it initially but Messi eventually managed to convince him.

Watch the heartwarming moment here:

Love to see it.



Leo Messi made sure previous @InterMiamiCF captain DeAndre Yedlin played an equal role in lifting the club's first trophy. pic.twitter.com/LOoY0ip751 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

"Beautiful," wrote a fan, while some termed Messi the "GOAT".

"There's love in sharing no matter what. The best football player Messi is showing an example," read another comment on the video.

"Messi is the greatest leader and humanitarian of all time", "Legend = Messi", "Respect" were some of the other comments on Messi's gesture.

With the Leagues Cup win, Messi continued his golden run in United States football. Not only has he scored his 10th goal for the US club in seven matches but also hasn't lost a single match that he has featured in for his new club.

The goal that helped his club clinch its maiden Leagues Cup title was Messi's 37th goal in a Cup final in his career.

In the 23rd minute, Messi put his side in an advantage, dribbling by two defenders and launching the ball from the edge of the box into the top-left corner of the goal to the delight of his fans.

