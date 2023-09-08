Lionel Messi might not don the Argentina jersey when they look to defend their world champions' tag in the next FIFA World Cup but he is doing everything he can to help them secure victories in the qualifying campaign. As Argentina took on Ecuardo in a FIFA World Cup qualifier, it was Messi's free-kick that separated the two teams, helping La Albiceleste win 1-0. It was Messi's 176th appearance for the Argentina national team, and he continued to do what he has done over the years, despite moving on from European football in favour of his Major League Soccer adventure.

It was striker Lautaro Martinez who won a free-kick in a central area in the 78th minute, just outside the Ecuador penalty area. Messi struck a glorious free-kick, putting the ball past Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez right into the corner of the net. Fair to say that the goalkeeper had no chance of getting behind that attempt from Messi. Here's the video:

LEO MESSI WHAT AN INSANE FREE KICK GOAL pic.twitter.com/5fFLzmdlSk — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 8, 2023

Messi has been in spectacular form since joining MLS side Inter Miami. The Argentine put an end to his bitter spell at Paris Saint-Germain. Mesi also won the Golden Boot award in the inaugural Leagues Cup, scoring as many as 10 times in just seven games.

With the goal against Ecuador in the qualifying campaign, Messi also drew level with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez of Uruguay as the all-time leading scorers in the South American qualifiers. It was the 29th goal for the Argentine.

Messi was instrumental in helping Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar but has remained coy whenever the topic of playing another World Cup (in 2026) has been brought up. As far as abilities and importance go, Messi once again showed his quality with the breakthrough in what had looked like a difficult outing for Lionel Scaloni's men.