Nicolas Gonzalez signed for Juventus from Fiorentina on Sunday in a deal worth a potential 38 million euros ($42.5 million) as the Turin giants continue to revamp their squad for new coach Thiago Motta. In a statement, Juventus said that Argentina winger Gonzalez had been signed on a season-long loan for eight million euros with an obligation to buy for 25 million euros plus bonuses of five million euros "subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives".

"Given the high probability of the above conditions being achieved... this transaction qualifies as a definitive acquisition effective from today for a total amount of 33 million euros," added Juve.

The 26-year-old moves to Juve after three years at Fiorentina, where he finished runner-up in the last two editions of the Europa Conference League and the 2023 Italian Cup.

Gonzalez has played 39 times for Argentina, scoring five times and helping the Albiceleste win both the most recent Copa America and the 2021 edition.

Juve are at Verona on Monday night but Gonzalez will likely feature for his new club next weekend when they host Roma.

By then Juve should have also completed the signing of Francisco Conceicao from Porto on a straight one-season loan reportedly worth nine million euros.

Juve have brought in the likes of Douglas Luiz and Khepren Thuram during the summer transfer window and are also pushing to sign Atalanta's star midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

