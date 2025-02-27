Empoli reached the Italian Cup semi-finals for the first time on Wednesday after dumping out Juventus 4-2 on penalties following an entertaining 1-1 draw in Turin. Luca Marianucci scored the winning spot-kick to send Empoli through to a last-four clash with Bologna, which will be played over two legs in April. Khephren Thuram ensured the match would go to penalties with a brilliant individual goal in the 66th minute, skipping round Liam Henderson with a sensational back-heeled flick before ramming home his finish.

Thuram's third goal of the season gave Juve momentum in the second half after they were loudly booed off the pitch at the break with the hosts trailing to Youssef Maleh's powerful strike.

But Empoli, who are in Serie A's relegation zone after only collecting two points from their last 11 matches, rattled in all four of their spot-kicks.

Meanwhile Dusan Vlahovic ballooned over Juve's first and Marianucci was given the chance to create history for the tiny Tuscan club after Kenan Yildiz had his penalty saved by Devis Vasquez.

The other semi-final will be a Milan derby after league champions Inter comfortably beat Lazio 2-0 on Tuesday.

