Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala has been ruled out of this weekend's Bundesliga clash with Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany's two Nations League matches this month with a hip injury, the club said Friday. Musiala, 21, was named in Julian Nagelsmann's squad on Wednesday for the games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands, but will play no part.

"Following an examination by the club's medical staff, Jamal Musiala will be sidelined for the time being with a hip problem," Bayern said on their social media accounts.

Musiala, who has played 36 times for Germany and scored six goals, has found the net three times so far this season for Bayern.

Germany have called up Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling to replace him.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)