Former Manchester United footballer Nemanja Matic claimed that players like Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and a couple of others always used to be late at United's training. In an interview with YU Planet, Matic revealed that a few footballers at the Manchester-based club always used to be late. He added that players at Chelsea acted professionally. "At Chelsea, players acted professionally, they were punctual and were never late for training but at United, it happened almost every day. Among the players who would always be late were Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and a couple of other players," Matic said, as quoted by the Goal website.

He further said that the players who used to come early in the training were always angry for which they decided to form an internal disciplinary committee with Matic as its president.

The 35-year-old added that the disciplinary committee collected £75,000 in fines from the late-arriving players.

He concluded by saying that they planned to use the money to throw a party in London but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not.

"The rest of us who were always on time were angry so we decided to form a kind of an internal disciplinary committee with me serving as its president. I put a sheet of paper up on the wall where I documented the names of individuals arriving late. During one particular season, we collected around £75,000 in fines. We had planned to use the money to throw a party in London but we didn't due to the COVID outbreak," he added.

In 2021, the English midfielder Sancho left Borussia Dortmund to join United and has a contract until 2026. However, the player has little chance of playing in the future due to his unsatisfactory relationship with United manager Erik Ten Hag.

Sancho has appeared in 82 matches for the Red Devils and netted just 12 goals.

In the ongoing Premier League season, the Red Devils have failed to display a solid performance. After playing 14 matches, they are standing in seventh place with 24 points. In their previous match on Sunday, United conceded a 1-0 loss against Newcastle United.