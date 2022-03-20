Story ProgressBack to home
ISL 2022 Final: Hyderabad FC Beat Kerala Blasters FC On Penalties To Win First Title
The match ended as a 1-1 draw with Rahul KP giving Kerala the lead in the 68th-minute. Sahil Tavora found a late equaliser for Hyderabad in the 88th-minute, sending the game into extra-time.
Action from ISL 2022 final© Instagram
Hyderabad FC edged past Kerala Blasters FC in penalties to win the Indian Super League 2022 Final, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match ended as a 1-1 draw with Rahul KP giving Kerala the lead in the 68th-minute. Sahil Tavora found a late equaliser for Hyderabad in the 88th-minute, sending the game into extra-time. Both teams failed to find the winner in extra-time and Hyderabad came out on top in penalties, winning 3-1 in the shootout.
