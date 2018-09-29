ISL 2018-19: When And Where To Watch ATK vs Kerala Blasters, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

After a wretched campaign in the previous edition, former champions ATK will renew acquaintances with two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday. The fifth season of the ISL will see 10 teams compete for the coveted crown and in the season opener ATK's new coach Steve Coppell will take on his former club Kerala. The ISL this time is expected to be the longest, spanning over six months with three breaks -- two FIFA windows (in October and November) and one for India's preparatory camp for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. ATK finished ninth last season while Kerala missed out on the semifinal spot by finishing sixth. ATK saw their coach and former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham sacked towards the end of their campaign in which they managed to win just four games. Kerala too saw the removal of coach Rene Muelensteen with former England goalkeeper David James taking over this time.

When will the ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match be played?

The ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match will be played on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Where will the ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match be played?

The ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match will be played at the at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

How do I watch the ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match live?

The ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match will be telecast live on the Star network.

What time does the ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match start?

The live telecast of the match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match online?

The ATK vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Season 5 match will be streamed live on Hotstar.

