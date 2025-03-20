All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey on Thursday said they are actively working on policies to integrate Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) players into the national team setup, acknowledging the ongoing struggle to find a top-quality striker. He also described the move could be a potential "game-changer" for Indian football. One of the biggest challenges for Indian football remains the lack of a reliable striker, with the national team still dependent on 40-year-old forward Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri on Wednesday came out of retirement to score in a 3-0 win over Maldives in a crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifier buildup in Shillong -- it marked India's first win in 489 days.

“We are making efforts to create a policy framework that allows us to utilise the talent of overseas Indian-origin (OCA) players," Chaubey told PTI on the sidelines of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 in New Delhi.

"Many countries have already done this, and until we establish clear guidelines, our national team selection will continue to follow existing rules. However, we must recognise that integrating these players could be a game-changer for Indian football." Highlighting India's over-reliance on Chhetri, Chaubey said: "At present, we are depending on a single player like Sunil Chhetri in crucial moments. The question remains -- who will take his place? We need a long-term plan to develop Indian strikers, especially for the No. 9 and No. 10 positions.” “Currently, most clubs prefer foreign strikers in these roles, which hampers the growth of Indian forwards. Our aim is to change that by creating better pathways for our players”, he added.

He also hailed Chhetri's fine comeback.

"Sunil Chhetri has been an inspiration for millions and a true leader on and off the field. His dedication and commitment to Indian football have set a benchmark for future generations. We are incredibly proud of everything he has achieved.” FIFA regulations mandate that a player must hold a permanent international passport of the country they represent, with clear details of their name, date of birth, place of birth, and nationality.

Nations such as South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, France, and Australia recognise dual citizenship, enabling athletes with such status to represent their countries in international sports.

However, India do not recognise dual citizenship. This means that a sportsperson must renounce their current citizenship and obtain Indian citizenship to be eligible for national team selection.

In 2013, Izumi Arata had given up his Japanese passport to play for India.

Former India head coach Igor Stimac had strongly advocated for the inclusion of talented OCI players competing in renowned leagues worldwide.

