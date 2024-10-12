India vs Vietnam LIVE Telecast: After a disappointing start to Manolo Marquez's stint as India coach - as they finished last in the Intercontinental Cup - the Indian football team will be aiming for their first win under their new coach against Vietnam on Saturday. Originally supposed to be a tri-nation cup with Vietnam and Lebanon, it will only be a singular friendly now after Lebanon pulled out. Big names like Sandesh Jhingan, Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad are not in the squad, but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has finally made a much-anticipated comeback to the national team.

India vs Vietnam LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the India vs Vietnam football international friendly match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football international friendly match will take place on Saturday, October 12 (IST).

Where will the India vs Vietnam football international friendly match be held?

The India vs Vietnam football international friendly match will be held at the Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh, Vietnam.

What time will the India vs Vietnam football international friendly match start?

The India vs Vietnam football international friendly match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Vietnam football international friendly match?

The India vs Vietnam football international friendly match will not be live telecast on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Vietnam football international friendly match?

The India vs Vietnam football international friendly match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website and on the VFF YouTube channel.

