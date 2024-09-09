India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup, Live Streaming: India men's football team is all set to face Syria in it's next Intercontinental Cup match on Monday in Hyderabad. India, who began the competition with a goalless draw against Mauritius on Tuesday, are eyeing their second consecutive Intercontinental Cup triumph, and third overall. Syria beat Mauritius 2-0 on Friday, which means they hold a slight advantage heading into the final game as the Eagles of Qasioun require only a draw to claim the trophy. Syria have a long history of playing tournaments in India, but the title has always evaded them. The West Asians lost back-to-back Nehru Cup finals to India in 2007 and 2009 before finishing fourth in 2012.

When will the India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match be played?

The India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match will be played on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Where will the India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match be played?

The India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match start?

The India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match?

The India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match will be telecast on Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match?

The India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)