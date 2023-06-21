Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Pakistan Live, SAFF Championship 2023: India Eye Victory In Campaign Opener vs Arch-Rivals Pakistan
IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: India will be taking on Pakistan in their first match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on Wednesday
SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India will take on Pakistan© Twitter
IND vs PAK, SAFF Championship 2023, Live: India will be taking on Pakistan in their first match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on Wednesday, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship has been divided into two groups. India lies in Group A with, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Group B comprises Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other.
Here are all the Live Updates from the SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Pakistan, straight from Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru:
- 18:51 (IST)India vs Pakistan: India's last 5 matchesIndia will be coming to this clash after having a blistering outing in the previous matches. In the last five matches they have played, they clinched victories in four of them and one ended in a draw. Recently, they defeated Lebanon 1-0 in the final match of the Intercontinental Cup.
- 18:48 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Head to HeadSo far, India and Pakistan have faced each other in eight matches. Out of which, India have won six and Pakistan won one. Four times India were able to clinch a victory at their home ground while Pakistan's only victory came at their home.
- 18:44 (IST)India vs Pakistan: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Pakistan, straight from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
