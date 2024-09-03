India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup, Live Streaming: India men's football team will be taking on Mauritius in the opening match of Inter-Continetal Cup on Tuesday in Hyderabad. Seeking to put the heartbreak in the World Cup Qualifiers behind, the Indian men's football team will look to start from scratch under new head coach Manolo Marquez. The Indian senior men's team is coming to the Telangana capital for the first time in 16 years as the city plays host to Mauritius and Syria from September 3 to 9.

The coach has termed the tournament a dress rehearsal for bigger tasks ahead -- AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Yasir Mohammad are back for the first time since last year's Tri-Nation Series triumph.

Defenders Asish Rai and Roshan Singh Naorem return after almost an year-long hiatus, while Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill will be eyeing their senior India debut.

When will the India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match be played?

The India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match will be played on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Where will the India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match be played?

The India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match start?

The India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match?

The India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match will be telecast on Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match?

The India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

