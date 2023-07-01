Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Lebanon Live Updates, SAFF Championship Semi-final 2023: Sunil Chhetri Key For Hosts As Sandesh Jhinghan Misses Out
IND vs LBN Championship 2023 Live Score: India will bank on the striking prowess of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri to tame a formidable Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semifinal
SAFF Championship 2023, India vs Lebanon Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri will be key.© AFP
India vs Lebanon Live Updates, SAFF Championship 2023:India will bank on the striking prowess of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri to tame a formidable Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semifinal in Bengaluru on Saturday. India, the defending champions, entered the semis as the second-placed team behind Kuwait from Group A while Lebanon topped Group B in their march to the last-four stage. However, India will miss the services of defender Sandesh Jhinghan. India head coach Igo Stimac will also not be in the dug out as he is serving a two-match ban.
Here are the LIVE updates of the India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship semi-final straight from Bengaluru, here:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:50 (IST)SAFF Semi-final Live: Kuwait in final!In the other semi-final, Kuwait had to stretch their last sinew before eking out a nervy 1-0 win over Bangladesh to enter the SAFF Championship final on Saturday. Abdullah Al Bloushi scored the winner for Kuwait in the dying minutes of the first half of extra time. They will face either India or Lebanon in the summit clash on July 4.Before the goal, the match saw both the sides frittering away chances with abandon.
- 18:44 (IST)SAFF Semi-final live: Familiar rivals!The Indian senior men's team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).
- 18:43 (IST)SAFF Championship Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final between India and Lebanon!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.