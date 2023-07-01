SAFF Semi-final Live: Kuwait in final!

In the other semi-final, Kuwait had to stretch their last sinew before eking out a nervy 1-0 win over Bangladesh to enter the SAFF Championship final on Saturday. Abdullah Al Bloushi scored the winner for Kuwait in the dying minutes of the first half of extra time. They will face either India or Lebanon in the summit clash on July 4.





Before the goal, the match saw both the sides frittering away chances with abandon.