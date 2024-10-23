The India U-17 boys came up with a brutal performance, hammering Brunei 13-0 in their opening Group D game of the U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday. The Blue Colts took the lead within the eighth minute through Vishal Yadav's strike from the right side of the box. The Indians constantly kept the pressure on the inexperienced Bruneiese boys, as 16 minutes later, Md Arbash doubled the lead via a penalty. Yadav made it three for India after converting a loose ball from the corner, which Brunei failed to get properly cleared. Arbash was also involved in an assist in the 38th minute, cutting the ball from the left for Bharat Lairenjam, who slotted it home effortlessly, as India led by four goals.

Mohammed Kaif scored the fifth goal four minutes later, heading it home from a corner before the half-time break.

Six minutes into the second half, Yadav secured his hat-trick after he picked up a through ball to round the Brunei goalkeeper and calmly finish it for India's sixth goal.

The goal allowed the Indian head coach Ishfaq Ahmed to test his bench strength, while skipper Ngamgouhou Mate took advantage of the poor Bruneiese defence and netted his side's seventh goal through a free-kick in the 65th minute.

Nine minutes later, substitute Manbhakupar Malngiang also entered the scoring sheet with a goal similar to the one scored by Yadav at the start of the half.

In the 82nd minute, Hemneichung Lunkim used his weaker foot to tap in a loose ball inside the box for India's ninth goal, while Azlaan Shah swiftly converted an assist from Rishi Singh to make it 10 goals for them two minutes later.

By this time, the Bruneiese players were visibly down and out. But, the Blue Clots were still not done yet.

In the final minutes, Mahmad Sami (86th minute) and Sumit Sharma (88th minute) made it a dozen for the side before Usham Thoungamba Singh's long-range effort four minutes into the injury time sealed an emphatic 13-0 obliteration.

The Indians next play Turkmenistan here on Friday, followed by Thailand on Sunday.