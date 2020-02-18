 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

I-League: East Bengal Secure 3-1 Win Over Indian Arrows

Updated: 18 February 2020 00:04 IST

With the win, East Bengal get out of the relegation zone and climb to the sixth position with 15 points from 12 games.

I-League: East Bengal Secure 3-1 Win Over Indian Arrows
East Bengal thrashed Indian Arrows 3-1 at the Cooperage Stadium on Monday. © Twitter

Centenary club East Bengal returned to winning ways in I-League with a 3-1 win over Indian Arrows at the Cooperage Stadium on Monday. Jamie Santos Colado, Asheer Akhtar and Didika Ralte scored for the Red and Golds while Vikram Partap scored his fourth goal of the ongoing I-League after missing a penalty to get his side on the scoresheet. The result helped East Bengal get out of the relegation zone and climb to the sixth position with 15 points from 12 games. The Arrows continued to remain rooted at the bottom with eight points from 12 games.

East Bengal took an early lead when a long ball from their own half was headed down by Spaniard Marcos Espada onto the path of his countryman Colado, who unleashed a powerful left-footed volley that beat goalkeeper Lalbiakhula Jongte and went into the goal in the fourth minute.

The Venkatesh-coached side had a chance to be back into the game just 30 seconds into the second half when Abhash Thapa handled the ball off a Nikhil Raj shot inside the box. The referee pointed to the spot but Vikram Partap shot wide.

However, Partap made amends in the 54th minute when he stole the ball off defender Asheer Akhtar's feet with a brave header and followed up with a composed finish past Mawia Ralte in the East Bengal goal.

Their joy was shortlived as the visitors struck twice off as many corners within a space of four minutes to put things beyond Arrows' reach. The first corner was floated in by Brandon and Samad Mallick came running into the near post to deflect a header towards the path of Asheer Akhtar. The diminutive defender made no mistake with the connection for his first goal of the season.

The second corner was taken by Colado. This time, Didika Ralte placed himself on the first post and rose higher than his marker to lodge a powerful header past a hapless Jongte.

East Bengal will now travel to Imphal to face TRAU on February 23, whereas Indian Arrows will take on Real Kashmir in Srinagar a day later.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • East Bengal returned to winning ways in I-League on Monday
  • East Bengal defeated Indian Arrows 3-1 at Cooperage Stadium
  • East Bengal get out of the relegation zone and climb to the sixth spot
Related Articles
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola To Stick With Team Despite Ban: Reports
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola To Stick With Team Despite Ban: Reports
Harry Gregg, Manchester Uniteds Munich Air Crash Hero, Dies At 87
Harry Gregg, Manchester United's Munich Air Crash Hero, Dies At 87
La Liga: Celta Vigo Score Late Equaliser To Halt Real Madrids Winning Streak
La Liga: Celta Vigo Score Late Equaliser To Halt Real Madrid's Winning Streak
Serie A: Lazio Stun Inter Milan To Go 2nd In Table
Serie A: Lazio Stun Inter Milan To Go 2nd In Table
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Arsenal Roar Back Into Champions League Contention With 4-0 Win Over Newcastle
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Arsenal Roar Back Into Champions League Contention With 4-0 Win Over Newcastle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.