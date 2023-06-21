It took Sunil Chhetri just 16 minutes to put India in control as the skipper scored twice to put the hosts 2-0 against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship on Wednesday. Chhetri broke the deadlock inside the first 10 minutes, slotting home from close range, following Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif's howler. The forward then doubled the lead from the spot after Anirudh Thapa's effort struck Mamoon Moosa's left arm. Chhetri made no mistake to put India 2-0 in the 16th minute.

While India were in control of the proceedings, a huge brawl broke out between the players after India head coch Igor Stimac stopped Abdullah Iqbal from taking a quick throw in.

Pakistan players and head coach Shahzad Anwar lost their cool and confronted Stimac, who was sent off due to the same.

Stimac was disappointed with the referee's decision to give the throw in to Pakistan as he thought that right back Pritam Kotal was fouled in the process. The incident happened minutes before the break.

Anwar was also penalised for hurling abuses at Stimac, but was only given a warning (yellow card).

India were leading 2-0 at the break.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Kuwait downed Nepal 3-1 in the opening match of the SAFF Championship.

The Middle East nation, playing in the SAFF Championship for the first time as one of the two teams invited from outside the region, dominated the proceedings from the get-go, producing waves of attacks to put pressure on the Nepal defence.

Nepal, on the other hand, played on the counter and fought hard to penetrate into the final third.