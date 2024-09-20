Galaxy Racer (GXR), a leading transmedia powerhouse based in Dubai, will emerge as the Home for European Football fans across the Indian subcontinent. The GXR app has commenced LIVE streams of the Spanish LALIGA, the Italian Serie A - as well as the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana - and the French Ligue 1 McDonald's and Ligue 2 BKT starting from the 2024/25 season kick-off. GXR has bagged the official media rights partnership for these 3 premier European Leagues featuring legendary football clubs like FC Barcelona, Real Madrid CF and Atletico de Madrid in the Spanish LALIGA for the next six years, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan of the Serie A for the next four years and not to forget PSG, Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais from the French Ligue 1 McDonald's for four seasons as a minimum. Importantly, GXR is airing the matches of these three leagues LIVE on a FREE TO AIR basis for fans in the Indian Subcontinent. With this move, GXR is poised to establish itself as the premier football platform in India, transforming the way fans interact with the sport and creating deeper connections through a fan-first approach.

As part of this ground-breaking partnership, GXR will not only provide high-quality streaming of top European football leagues, but also offer an immersive fan experience through its innovative Super App. The App promises to evolve beyond traditional streaming by integrating fan engagement tools, news, chat features and real-money gaming in the future updates, creating a comprehensive football ecosystem tailored to the Indian market.

Paul Roy, CEO, Galaxy Racer (GXR), said: "Football is more than a sport; it's a passion that millions of fans across India consume with great enthusiasm. The appetite for high-quality football content in India is immense, and with GXR's Super App, we aim to cater to this demand in a way that has never been done before. By streaming LALIGA, Serie A, Ligue 1 McDonald's and Ligue 2 BKT matches live and free to air, we're providing millions of fans with unparalleled access to world-class football. Through our expertise in key areas like licensing, content creation, esports, influencer and talent management, merchandising, and music, we're offering a truly unique and immersive football experience to the Indian audience."

With media rights for three of Europe's biggest football leagues, GXR is now positioned to become the largest European football rights holder in India. The content will soon be available in multiple regional languages, including Bengali, Malayalam and Hindi enabling GXR to penetrate key football markets. This multilingual offering is expected to drive deeper interaction and loyalty among football fans across the country.

Javier Tebas, President, LALIGA said: "We are thrilled to partner with GXR to bring LALIGA closer to the passionate football fans of India. This innovative platform will connect young fans directly with their idols, creating a more immersive and personal football experience."

Luigi De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEO said: "An exciting and innovative journey begins together with two other great European Leagues, in a country that has already hosted some legends of Italian football such as Del Piero and Materazzi, football stars in the recent past in India. Teaming up with GXR we will bring the excitement of Serie A straight to the hearts of the millions of fans living in this new frontier of football"

Benjamin Morel, LFP Media CEO said: "Our partnership with GXR offers a fresh, dynamic way for young fans in India to experience Ligue 1 McDonald's and Ligue 2 BKT. Through this innovative platform, we're bridging the gap between fans and their favorite footballers, creating unforgettable moments and fan interactions."

What sets GXR apart from other platforms is its mission to provide an all-encompassing digital experience. As a Super App, fans will not only watch their favourite teams play but also engage in discussions, participate in real-money gaming, and enjoy exclusive content from influencers and talent across the football world.

GXR's partnership with LALIGA, Serie A, and Ligue 1 McDonald's and Ligue 2 BKT signifies a new era for football fans in India, where cutting-edge technology and a fan-centric approach will deliver unparalleled access to global football content. The platform's direct-to-consumer strategy aims to revolutionize how Indian football fans interact with the sport, placing them at the heart of the action like never before.

To catch all the live action and experience this revolutionary football experience first-hand, download the GXR app or visit www.gxr.world. Join the football revolution with GXR!

About Galaxy Racer (GXR World):

GXR World is a subsidiary of Galaxy Racer, a global transmedia company, headquartered in Dubai, with expertise spanning multiple industries spanning across gaming, new media and sports. With a mission to revolutionize the way audiences consume content, GXR's Super App integrates football streaming, fan engagement, gaming, and more, making it one of the most comprehensive platforms for sports entertainment.

