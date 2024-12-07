Girona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga Live: Jude Bellingham will look to inspire Real Madrid as they face at trip to face Girona at the Estadio Montilivi. Michel's Catalans were the team which ran Real Madrid closest for the title until a late drop-off in form saw them fall to third. Defending champions Real Madrid have a game in hand on leaders Barcelona, whom they trail by four points after a midweek defeat at Athletic Bilbao. They could be seven adrift before kick-off at Montilivi, with Barcelona facing Real Betis earlier in the day.

While doubts grow around Kylian Mbappe's start at Real Madrid, last season's hero Bellingham has burst into the kind of form which made Los Blancos the champions of Spain and Europe.

Bellingham netted for the fourth league game running midweek at San Mames and is shouldering plenty of responsibility with Brazilian wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo out injured.

When will the Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match take place?

The Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will take place on Sunday, December 8 (IST).

Where will the Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match be held?

The Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be held at the Estadio Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

What time will the Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match start?

The Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will start at 1:30 AM IST (Sunday).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

