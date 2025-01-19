Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga: Barcelona look to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid as they face a trip to take on Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday. After a slump towards the end of 2024, Hansi Flick's Barca thrashed Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup and dealt Real Betis a Copa del Rey beating midweek, showing they remain firmly in the Spanish title race. Barcelona trailed Diego Simeone's Atletico by six points heading into Matchday 20. Los Rojiblancos face Leganes in a local derby on Saturday, and could go nine clear before kick-off between Barcelona and Leganes.

Here are the details of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch:

When will the Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match take place?

The Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, January 19 (IST).

Where will the Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match be held?

The Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be held at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match start?

The Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

