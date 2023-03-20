In a never-seen-before incident, a total of three Fulham players were sent off by the referee after getting straight reds in the FA Cup clash against Manchester United. With Fulham leading at the 72nd-minute mark, it was Brazilian winger Willian who first received the marching order after the referee reviewed his hand-ball incident through VAR. Just moments later, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was given the marching orders for pushing the referee over the decision. Fulham manager Marco Silva left his coaching area and was sent off by the referee too. He had to be sent off by the referee for approaching the official near the VAR monitor.

Fulham had taken the lead in the second half through Mitrovic before a Burno Fernandes penalty in the 75th minute brought the Red Devils level. With the considerable man advantage, United struck through Marcel Sabitzer in the 77th minute while Fernandes scored again in injury time to give his side a 3-1 win.

3 RED CARDS!

"Mitro should control his emotions a bit," said Fulham manager Silva after the match. "If he wants to give me the red card I have to accept it because he didn't listen to me at all. As I left my area I have to accept it."

Fulham's fury was partly born out of a penalty appeal for a foul on Mitrovic in the first half that VAR did not intervene to award.

Of the three red-cards that Fulham received, Mitrovic is likely to be handed the most severe ban for his actions on the field.

"It is a shame the ref wasn't shown VAR for the first-half moments," added Silva. "It is difficult to be Fulham at Old Trafford, the VAR feels the pressure too."

Courtesy of the rather eventful triumph over Fulham, Manchester United have qualified for the last four of the FA Cup.