The love for the game of football has now seen it go beyond being played on the ground. If juggling the ball on land was considered "too mainstream", in a viral video that surfaced on the internet a freestyler was seen doing tricks with a football while paragliding. The brave freestyler juggled the ball 24 times in the air with utmost precision and could have given any juggler on the ground a run for his money. After his juggles, the person even caught the ball and burst into a mixed emotion of laughter and smiles.

Here's the video that caught everyone's attention:

The freestyler was aided by the help he received from the instructor who was also holding a camera attached to a selfie stick as he captured the unique video.

The video sure gave anxiety to football fans watching all around the world, currently glued to the prospect of having an all-English Champions League final.

While Liverpool qualified with a 5-2 aggregate win vs Villarreal over the course of two legs, Manchester City will aim to join them as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final.

City won the first leg at home 4-3 and will fancy their chances against a team that boats of an in-form striker going by the name of Karim Benzema.