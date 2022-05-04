Freestyler Juggles While Paragliding, Video Goes Viral
A video surfaced on the internet where a freestyler was seen juggling a football while paragliding.
The love for the game of football has now seen it go beyond being played on the ground. If juggling the ball on land was considered "too mainstream", in a viral video that surfaced on the internet a freestyler was seen doing tricks with a football while paragliding. The brave freestyler juggled the ball 24 times in the air with utmost precision and could have given any juggler on the ground a run for his money. After his juggles, the person even caught the ball and burst into a mixed emotion of laughter and smiles.
Here's the video that caught everyone's attention:
The freestyler was aided by the help he received from the instructor who was also holding a camera attached to a selfie stick as he captured the unique video.
The video sure gave anxiety to football fans watching all around the world, currently glued to the prospect of having an all-English Champions League final.
While Liverpool qualified with a 5-2 aggregate win vs Villarreal over the course of two legs, Manchester City will aim to join them as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final.
City won the first leg at home 4-3 and will fancy their chances against a team that boats of an in-form striker going by the name of Karim Benzema.