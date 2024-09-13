The Delhi High Court was on Friday told that the Players Status Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will withdraw its order suspending India defender Anwar Ali. The lawyer appearing for AIFF submitted before Justice Sanjeev Narula that the issue would be considered afresh by the committee on Saturday and a "detailed order" will be passed after hearing the parties. The court was hearing petitions by Ali and his current side East Bengal, and parent club Delhi FC against the decision of the Players Status Committee. The AIFF on September 10 had slapped a four-month suspension on Anwar after finding the defender "guilty" and asked him and the two clubs to pay a huge compensation of Rs 12.90 crore to Mohun Bagan.

The Players Status Committee had also ruled that Anwar's parent club Delhi FC and East Bengal, with whom the defender had entered into a lucrative five-year deal, have been banned from registering players for two transfer windows -- 2024-25 winter and 2025-26 summer.

During the hearing, the court questioned the AIFF over the lack of reasons furnished by the committee to the aggrieved parties and asked the federation's lawyer to seek instructions of affording a fresh hearing to the parties.

"I am instructed to state that ... AIFF Players Status Committee will withdraw its order dated September 10. The committee will hear parties afresh tomorrow, on September 14," the counsel for AIFF informed the court subsequently.

"After hearing the matter, (committee) will pass a detailed order. In the meantime, status quo ante will prevail," the counsel said.

The court also clarified that the issue of any interim arrangement in the matter will be considered by the committee according to the rules.

Mohun Bagan had challenged the player's move to East Bengal by filing a complaint with the AIFF's player status committee.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Ali had played a key role in Mohun Bagan's ISL Shield-winning campaign last season, with three goals and one assist in 26 games. PTI ADS ZMN