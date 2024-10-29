A "victory for football", that's how Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri's triumph at the Ballon d'Or 2024 has been described by many. The 'underrated' defensive midfielder has been quietly doing his job, for both club and country, while attackers and defenders continue to draw plaudits for their respective teams. However, as the Ballon d'Or 2024 results were announced, Rodri left behind popular picks like Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, both of whom play for Real Madrid, to be crowned the best player of the year.

Speaking at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in France after being given the Ballon d'Or honour, Rodri left everyone in awe with his speech. The Spaniard had special words for his compatriots Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal, both of whom played key roles in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

"I want to mention my teammates with whom I won the Euro title with, especially Dani Carvajal who suffered the same injury that I suffered. Lamine Yamal, I know you will win this award soon. This is a victory for Spanish football and many of my friends have written to me to say, football has won today.

The Manchester City man also narrated an inspiring story of his, explaining how he almost quit football in teenage years.

"I would like to tell you a story that led me here, when I was 17, I packed my suitcase to fulfil a dream. One day I cried to my father, it's all over, I invested my life to get here and that was it. My father said, we came all the way here, let's keep going and this is something that changed my mindset. I am a nomal kid with values, I know what a hard worker is, thank you very much."

| Rodri: "I wanted to remember my teammates who won the Euros, Carvajal who perfectly deserves to be here, and one who I think will win it, which is you, Lamine"



"So many players who haven't won it: "Xavi, Iniesta, Iker, Busquet..”



pic.twitter.com/jYDfEBbXiW — City Chief (@City_Chief) October 29, 2024

Rodri also thanked his girlfriend Laura for being with him in all facets of life.

"I have to thank a very special person, my girlfriend Laura, today is our eighth anniversary. Without her, things would not be the same. My family, of course, the values they have taught me, showing me the right steps to take and helping me to become the man I am today.

"A very special person, my agent Paulo, when you took me to matches, feeding my dreams. I also want to thank my teammates because without them I would not be here as football is a team game. It's very special for me, Manchester City is the best club in the world, thanks to them things have been much easier. I want to thank Luis (De La Fuente) for trusting me," he said.

