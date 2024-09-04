Etihad Airways has signed on to be the Official Front of Shirt Sponsor of Mumbai City FC in a multi-year partnership starting from the 2024-25 season. The move demonstrates Etihad's continued commitment to the Indian market and Mumbai City's profile as one of the top-performing professional sports teams in India having won two Indian Super League titles and two Indian Super League Cups. The deal, which is a record in Indian football in terms of duration, coincides with Etihad celebrating 20 years of flying to India and will see the Etihad Airways logo feature prominently on the front of shirt of Mumbai City FC's first and youth team match shirts and training kits from the 2024-25 season.

The partnership builds upon the decades-long connection between the home countries of the two organisations and reinforces the shared values of teamwork and excellence. Both club and airline aim to bring people together and give flight to ambition.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC commented, "We are incredibly happy to bring Etihad on board as our Official Front of Shirt Sponsor. Their endorsement is a testament to the brand of football Mumbai City plays - one that is committed to performance and the pursuit of excellence on and off the field. Both Etihad and Mumbai City are proud to represent resilient global cities that balance tradition with modernity."

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "We strive to enrich our presence in the Indian market through relevant and meaningful partnerships, and we're thrilled to welcome Mumbai City FC to the Etihad family. India continues to be a strategically important market for Etihad and we remain committed to serving the Indian community with convenient connections from 11 destinations across India to the Middle East, Europe and North America."

Etihad will celebrate 20 years of flying to India this month, and from 1 September, Etihad's A380 will be flying between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi to demonstrate its commitment to growth in India. Guests will have the chance to experience the iconic superjumbo on this popular route for four months.

The airline flies to 11 destinations across India, with flights to Mumbai four times per day, offering convenient connections to Abu Dhabi and onwards. In total, Etihad operates 175 flights per week between Abu Dhabi and India.

"Through our partnership with Mumbai City FC, we hope to bring joy to the football-loving community across Mumbai," continued Neves.

About Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC, formed in August 2014, is a club competing in the Indian Super League (ISL) - the top-tier of Indian football. The club also participates in Super Cup (since 2017) and the Durand Cup (since 2022). The Islanders, as the club is fondly known, is the only club in India to have won the unique 'double', that is, winning the ISL League and the ISL Cup in the 2020/21 season. The club has also won the ISL League Shield in 2022/23 and the ISL Cup in 2023/24, winning an enviable four trophies for the club.

In Asia, Mumbai City FC competed in the AFC Champions League in 2022 and in the 2023/24 seasons becoming the first Indian club to register wins in the continent's premier club competition.

In November 2019, Mumbai City FC became part of the City Football Group (CFG) when the group acquired a majority stake in the club joining Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh, as co-owners. The club joined the likes of Manchester City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and others in the CFG family.

Mumbai City FC plays its home games at the Mumbai Football Arena located in Andheri, Mumbai. The club's crest houses key elements that represent the city of Mumbai and is a reflection of the city's dynamism and relentless attitude while also reflecting the modern values that define the city and the club.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for the third consecutive year in 2024. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

