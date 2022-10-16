Real Madrid would be hosting Barcelona in the La Liga encounter on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu, and this mark the first El Clasico of the season. Both the teams are level on points and they are only separated in the table on the basis of goal difference. Both teams had played out draws in their respective matches in the Champions League. Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan while Antonio Rudiger helped Real Madrid walk away with a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

When will Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will begin at 7:45 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match be available for streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be available for streaming on Voot.

