East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Telecast: With four defeats in their first four Indian Super League (ISL) games in the ongoing season, rock bottom East Bengal are desperate for a win, and there is no better way to kickstart their account than with a victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the Kolkata derby. Mohun Bagan are fourth in the table after a mixed start to the season, but boast a great record in ISL games against East Bengal. In the previous eight ISL Kolkata derbies, East Bengal are winless, while Mohun Bagan have scored at least two goals in each.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match take place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match will take place on Saturday, October 19 (IST).

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match be held?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan), Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Kolkata derby match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

