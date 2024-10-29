East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming: After a draw against Paro FC, East Bengal will aim for a better result against Bangladesh's Bashudhara Kings in their second match of the AFC Challenge League. Dimitri Diamantakos scored again as East Bengal FC (EBFC) came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Bhutan's Paro FC (PFC) in their opening match of the AFC Challenge League. The result saw the Red and Gold Brigade (EBFC) snap their losing streak this season.

East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming AFC Challenge League Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match take place?

The East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match will take place on Tuesday, October 29 (IST).

Where will the East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match be held?

The East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match will be held in Bhutan.

What time will the East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match start?

The East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will live telecast the East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match?

The East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match will not be live telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match?

The East Bengal vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Challenge League football match will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Paro FC.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)