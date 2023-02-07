Cristiano Ronaldo was finally able to break his Al-Nassr duck, scoring from the spot in the club's 2-2 draw against Al Fateh. Ronaldo, who was expected to set the stage on fire in Saudi Arabia, hasn't yet hit the ground running. Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Luiz Gustavo, speaking of the Portuguese's struggles, admitted that it's been difficult for the team since the former Real Madrid man arrived, ending his Manchester United stint midway through mutual consent.

While Ronaldo himself has looked good in phases, Gustavo said that teams tend to perform better when Ronaldo is in the Al-Nassr XI.

"Certainly, the presence of Cristiano (Ronaldo) makes it difficult for us, as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone," Gustavo told RT Arabic.

"His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him every day, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically," Gustavo added.

Despite the tough few games since Ronaldo's arrival, the former Bayern Munich midfielder is confident of seeing the Portuguese star excelling in this 'challenge' too.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeds in them. And everyone here is waiting for what he will present. He has already scored his first goal and he, therefore, got rid of the pressure," the Brazilian further said.

The move to Al-Nassr hasn't been a bed of roses for Ronaldo. With only one goal from the spot, the 38-year-old is yet to score from open play for his new club.

