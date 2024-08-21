A defeat in the Saudi Super Cup final to arch-rivals Al-Hilal meant that Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo had to settle for a runners-up spot in the competition. Ronaldo, the man with a champion's perspective, wasn't happy taking the silver medal, and now has been backed to make a sensational return to Manchester United, the club where he started his journey to superstardom. Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Louis Saha has urged the Portuguese striker to return to Old Trafford, even as a manager or a coach.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day, that could be as a coach or even a manager. His second spell didn't end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him, he didn't see the same formula and didn't see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing," Saha told TVSporten.

Ronaldo, who first joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2003, left for Real Madrid in 2009 before making a return in 2021. However, his second stint at the club didn't work out well, forcing him to leave the club in 2022 and join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr where he is playing at present.

While Ronaldo has exemplary attitude and experience required to become a manager, Saha has urged him to change the way he communicates a little.

"Now he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach, which maybe isn't as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club. He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that, we've seen Roy Keane go into management and have success. Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager and I see no reason why he wouldn't be a success," he said.

Ronaldo will be next seen in action on Thursday when Al-Nassr face Al-Raed in their opening match of the Saudi Pro League.