Cristiano Ronaldo might be without a club, having seen his contract terminated by Manchester United about a month ago, but that hasn't dampened the Christmas spirit at his house. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a video on Instagram, where a brand new Rolls-Royce was wrapped by a huge ribbon. Ronaldo was left amazed seeing what his partner had got for him. The Portuguese footballer even took to Instagram, posting a story with a picture of the luxury car and a message for his lady love.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rodriguez gave fans a view of her house and the festivities around the holiday season. Some lavish gifts could be seen in the video, including a Rolls-Royce car, a few Louis Vitton bags, and some bicycles for the kids.

Here's the video:

"Thank you, my love," Ronaldo said in reply, thanking his partner for the Rolls Royce. The car has been reported to be a Rolls Royce Phantom, which is valued around GBP 250,000 (INR 2.50 crore), as per Mirror UK.

Since leaving Manchester United in November via a 'mutual agreement', the Portuguese star is still in the search of a new club. Some reports suggested that he was close to joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, butt he 37-year-old publicly denied reaching an agreement with the club.

Ronaldo didn't have the best of campaign with Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022. After starting all of United's group-stage games, the veteran forward was left on the bench for the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches.

Portugal were eventually knocked out of the competition in the last 8 stage, suffering a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Morocco.

Not long after the conclusion of Portugal's World Cup campaign, Ronaldo all but confirmed that he has played his last match for Portugal on the international stage. Though he didn't confirm if he would be retiring from international duty, he has left it all in the open, waiting for fate to decide what's in store for him.

