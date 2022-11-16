Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo recently made headlines with shocking revelations about the club, during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan. However, on a lighter note, the ace striker is once again in the limelight as he has launched his first NFT collection with Binance in an exclusive, multi-year partnership. Ronaldo's NFT will be available from Friday, November 18. Speaking of his new venture, the Portugal skipper stated that the purpose behind launching the NFT was to create something memorable for the fans.

"It was important to me that we created something memorable and unique for my fans as they are such a big part of my success. With Binance, I was able to make something that not only captures the passion of the game but rewards fans for all the years of support," said Ronaldo.

My NFT collection is coming on November 18, exclusively on @Binance.



This is your chance to join my Web3 community and own iconic moments from my career.



Sign up now with code RONALDO to prepare, and receive a surprise when the collection drops. pic.twitter.com/5lXNzxs2lC — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 15, 2022

"We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet. We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi.

Ronaldo's NFT collection will feature of seven animated statues with four rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N). All the seven statues will be depicting an iconic moment from his life.