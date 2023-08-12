Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr defeated Al Shorta 1-0 in the semi-final match of the ongoing Arab Club Champions Cup on Wednesday. The decisive goal was scored by Portugal star Ronaldo himself. With this win, the Saudi Arabia club entered the final of the tournament and will be squaring off against their domestic rivals, Al Hilal on Saturday. Known for having a massive fan following, Ronaldo also has many admirers in his rivals teams as well. This is what exactly happened during the semi-final as Al-Shorta player Ahmed Zero clicked a picture with Ronaldo.

However, this fanboy moment soon took a fiery turn as the Iraqi player took to Instagram and posted the same picture along with a caption which read, "With the second best player in history."

The witty caption by Ahmed divided the internet as Ronaldo fans expressed disappointment regarding the same while the other faction hailed his rival and Argentina star Lionel Messi.

Earlier during the quarterfinal match against Raja Casablanca of Morocco, all the Ronaldo fans were left utterly impressed after new Al-Nassr teammate Sadio Mane imitated his 'Siuuu' goal celebration.

During the match, Ronaldo opened the scoring for his side and in a video which had gone viral on social media, Mane can be seen replicating the same celebration as his teammate.