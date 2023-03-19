Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a direct free-kick to inspire Al-Nassr to a 2-1 comeback win over Abha Club in their Saudi Pro League match on Saturday. After Abdulfattah Adam had fired Abha into a shock lead midway through the first half, Ronaldo net his first home goal and his ninth in the league for Al-Nassr. Abha seemed to be on course for a shock win at the Mrsool Park, but Ronaldo had other ideas as he drilled his effort past the defensive wall, also caught the Abha goalkeeper napping.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's thunderous free-kick:

Cristiano Ronaldo has no scored a freekick in :



2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023



UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/q6TGHlB1jM — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 18, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo from 35+ yards out, rolling back the years, what a free-kick pic.twitter.com/lqXYR6Ncyd — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) March 18, 2023

NAHHH RONALDO IS BACK COOKING WHAT A FREE KICK



pic.twitter.com/WO94u6jjxS — Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 18, 2023

CRISTIANO RONALDO FREE KICK GOAL! pic.twitter.com/uHKHceGl9H — The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) March 18, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is 38 years old and still has more passion than any youngster.



Elite mentality.



pic.twitter.com/cBgNrecBkB — Mikael Madridista (@MikaelMadridsta) March 18, 2023

Five minutes later, Ronaldo allowed Anderson Talisca to take a spot kick, which the former Besiktas star converted. The goal allowed Talisca to move just one strike behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (15), who currently leads the goal scoring charts.

Last week, Ronaldo was included in the first Portugal squad announced by new coach Roberto Martinez, for Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26.

Martinez said his first squad "is important because it is the starting point" for Euro 2024.

Ronaldo, whose international career began in August 2003 in a friendly against Kazakhstan, holds the world record for men's international goals with 118.

History suggests that, if he returns to the starting line-up, he will boost his total in the next two matches, at least against Luxembourg.

(With AFP Inputs)