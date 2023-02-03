Cristiano Ronaldo finally opened his account for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League but was unable to guide his team to victory against Al Fateh on Friday. Al-Nassr received a penalty in the second injury time and Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to make the score 2-2. It was a frustrating game for the Portuguese superstar who missed two chances to score and was dispossessed several times in the first 30 minutes. However, he kept his calm when the situation demanded and he even celebrated his first goal for the Saudi club with a trademark pose in front of the Al-Nassr fans.

Christian Tello pulled off a brilliant finish to hand Al Fateh the lead in the close-fought encounter but Anderson Talisca equalized for Al-Nassr just before the half time.

The teams looked evenly matched for the majority of the game before Sofiane Bendebka pulled off a stunning volley as Al Fateh took the lead again. However, Ronaldo was the talisman for his side as the match finished in a 2-2 draw.

Ronaldo was able to send the ball to the back of the net early in the game but it did not count as he was judged to be offside. In the second half, he received another golden chance to score but this time, his shot was not strong and it slammed into the bar before sailing over the opposition goal.

Since his arrival at Al Nassr, Ronaldo has scored only twice but both of the goals came in an exhibition game against Paris Saint Germain – a match that his side lost 4-5.

