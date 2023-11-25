Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr closed the gap on Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal to just one point on Friday after easing to a 3-0 win over Al-Akhdoud at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Heading into the match, Al-Nassr were in second in the table, four points behind leaders Al Hilal. Sami Al Naji put the hosts in front in the 13th minute with a clinical finish from close range. Ronaldo came close to scoring himself multiple times in the first half, with the Al-Akhdoud keeper in top form.

Ronaldo's moment, however, finally arrived in the 77th minute as he skipped past a couple of defenders before finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

However, there was more drama left in the match and Ronaldo was at the centre of it. In the 80th minute, the Al-Nassr captain made it 3-0 in spectacular fashion after the ball dropped to his feet about 30 yards from goal.

With the goalkeeper rushing to close him down, Ronaldo showed tremendous awareness and technique to lob the ball that went into the back of the net.

Watch Ronaldo's screamer from a different angle:

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 48th goal of 2023 and ties with Holland and Kane pic.twitter.com/x16gLc8470 — Svetlana (@laneksa7) November 24, 2023

After his brace again Al-Akhdoud, Ronaldo now has 18 goals and nine assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Al Nassr.

Earlier this week, Inter Miami says it has not agreed to compete in Saudi Arabia next February, refuting the claims by a promoter announced that the MLS team would face two Saudi clubs.

Advertisement

Hours after the touting of a match between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr plus another with Al-Hilal next February in the Riyadh Season Cup, the US squad denied any pre-season tour plans have been confirmed.

"Earlier today, an announcement was issued stating that Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play in the Riyadh Season Cup. This is inaccurate," the Inter Miami statement said.

"The release included statements attributed to team owner Jorge Mas. Mas has made no comments, publicly or privately, in relation to the pre-season tour."

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who joined the US squad in July and sparked a championship run in the Leagues Cup against US and Mexican clubs, has made Inter Miami a desired team for global contests.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)