The UEFA, Europe's football governing body, on Monday announced the draws for the Champions League's Round of 16. Holders Liverpool will face the Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, while Europe's most successful side Real Madrid will take on the current English champions Manchester City in the first knock-out stage round. German side Borussia Dortmund, who finished behind Barcelona in Group F, were the first side to come out of the pot and were pitted against French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Round of 16 draw



Real Madrid, who exited the last edition from the last 16 stage after losing to spirited Ajax, got a tough draw this time around. Zinedine Zidane's side will take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who have never lifted the coveted trophy in their history.

Italian side Atalanta, who entered the knockout stage for the first time in their history, will go up against Spain's Valencia who topped Group H after beating Ajax in their last group encounter.

English side Chelsea who have exceeded expectations under new manager Frank Lampard will face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Serie A champions Juventus got a rather easy draw as they were pitted against French side Olympique Lyon who finished runners-up in Group G.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur also got a favourable draw as they were drawn against young German side RB Leipzig who finished on the top of Group G.

Spanish champions Barcelona will take on Italian side Napoli in the Round of 16 who recently sacked their manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The first leg of the last 16 will be played across four days, with eight sides playing on 18 and 19, while the rest of the teams taking field on 25 and 26 February 2020.

The decisive second leg will be taking place in March 2020. The dates on which the games will be played are March 10 and 11, followed by March 17 and 18.