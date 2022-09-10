La Liga's bottom club Cadiz host Barcelona at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday. With four defeats from as many outings, Cadiz sit bottom of the points table, while Barcelona have been the team to beat so far this season. After drawing their first game at home against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona have won three on the trot, scoring 11 and conceding just once. Robert Lewandowski has been firing on all cylinders since his move from Bayern Munich in the summer. The Pole has already netted five times this season, and is currently leading the golden boot race, along with Celta Vigo's talisman Iago Aspas.

When will the Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on Saturday, September 10.

Where will the Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

What time will the Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match start?

The Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga will be streamed live on the Voot.

Promoted

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)