In a bizarre turn of events, Brazilian defender Marcelo was dropped from Ligue 1 side Lyon's first team "due to continuous farting and laughing in the dressing room", according to a report in the ESPN, which quoted sources. The incident happened last year after Lyon had lost a match 3-0 against Angers. According to the report in ESPN, Marcelo was seen laughing during captain Leo Dubois' speech after the game, which miffed manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho.

According to ESPN's sources, Marcelo's dismissal also happenned for repeatedly farting in the dressing room. Following the incident, the defender's contract at Lyon was terminated in January and then he joined Bordeaux, who are placed last the Ligue 1 table. Lyon are currently eighth in the table.

The former PSV Eindhoven and Santos player also reportedly had a verbal altercation with then teammate Maxwel Cornet.

However, Marcelo in a recent tweet denied that he was sacked due to farting and laughing. "Thanks to @lequipe, after a long time, I have to come back to @Twitter to deny all the allegations. Journalism nowadays is a joke!"

Promoted

Marcelo again took to Twitter on Wednesday to write a post which could imply that the story regarding the "fart" was a "lie".

"Thanks for the audience! Nowadays, when they lie about a fart is more important than an honest information. People are so weird," Marcelo posted.

Thanks for the audience! Nowadays, when they lie about a fart is more important than an honest information. People are so weird ???????? pic.twitter.com/wKrEB6kmTK — Marcelo Guedes (@MarceloGuedes02) May 11, 2022

The 34-year-old has had a decorated club career that has seen him play at several top clubs including Brazil's Santos, Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, German club Hannover 96 and French sides Lyon and Bordeaux.