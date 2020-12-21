Borussia Monchengladbach Striker Marcus Thuram Gets Six Match Ban For Spitting At Opponent
Apart from six match suspension, Marcus Thuram, son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, has also been handed a 40,000 euro fine ($49,000) by the German Football Association.
French international Marcus Thuram was hit with a six-match suspension and a 40,000 euro fine ($49,000) by the German Football Association on Monday for spitting at an opponent during his club Borussia Monchengladbach's defeat to Hoffenheim at the weekend. The 23-year-old striker -- son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram -- was sent off after a video review showed him spitting in the face of Stefan Posch of Hoffenheim as the two argued during a Bundesliga match.
With Gladbach down to 10 men, Hoffenheim scored a late goal and won 2-1.
Thuram was also fined a month's salary, to be paid to a charity, by his club. According to Bild daily, the fine could be in the region of 150,000 euros and constitute a club record sanction.
"Marcus has accepted this and has also offered to engage with this social cause on his own behalf," the club's sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement on Sunday.
"I have come to know him as a reflective person with a great demeanour," said Eberl. "He remains the same person we know, and we will stand