Bordeaux were relegated for the second time in less than a month when they were demoted to the French third tier for financial irregularities on Tuesday. The six-time French champions finished bottom of Ligue 1 when the season ended on May 21. On Tuesday, the French league (LFP) announced that following a financial review, the club, who are owned by businessman Gerard Lopez, had been punished with a further relegation to National 1, the third division. The club can appeal.

Bordeaux have been plagued by financial difficulties and were unable to reassure the French league's financial watchdog, the DNCG, that they had resolved them.

Bordeaux were also relegated by the DNCG in 1991 because of debts of 300 million francs (about 45 million euros) but bounced back in 1992 and had been in the top flight ever since.

Lopez, a Spanish-Luxembourgish businessman, took over the club last summer.

He had previously owned Lille but was ousted by creditors because of financial problems at the club.

He took over Belgian club Mouscron in 2020. The club was relegated in 2021 and liquidated last month.

