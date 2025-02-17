Many have questioned the natural talent and potential of Indian-origin footballers when it comes to making a mark at the highest level over the years. While some claim that Indian-origin footballers lack physical strength in comparison to European footballers, others have cited a lack of pace. However, Tamworth FC goalkeeper Jas Singh showcased that such players certainly possess calibre during his team's FA Cup third-round match against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, pulling off multiple saves. Tamworth compete in the fifth division of English football and are yet to win the FA Cup even once while Tottenham have won the tournament eight times. Despite these daunting odds, the match was stretched to extra time where Tottenham eventually emerged victorious 3-0.

Jas, who idolises former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, managed to hold his composure despite the birth of his first child directly clashing with the match.

"I spoke to my girlfriend and yeah, nothing would have stopped me from playing the game," Jas told The Bridge. "Our focus as a team was to make things as uncomfortable as possible. We made it a really tough afternoon for Spurs. The atmosphere after the match was just crazy. Spurs footballer James Madison congratulated me which felt nice," he stated.

The goalkeeper's performance was a timely reminder to all those who doubted him, including the goalkeeping coach at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves), who made a stinging remark during the goalkeeper's early years.

"I went for a trial at Wolves and it didn't work out. The goalkeeping coach said I wasn't good enough to represent the club," said Jas. The goalkeeper also went through a period of time where he didn't get paid for two years during his stint at Shrewsbury Town FC, making him feel like he was in the "middle of nowhere". "I was quite lucky that I had support," he added.

Not only this, Jas also battled racism in terms of access to opportunities as well as the reception from the audience. The goalkeeper was called a "curry muncher" by the audience in the stands.

"Racism was a massive factor. You just deal with the cards you're dealt with. I didn't understand why I was being abused as well as the reason behind the language thrown at me. However, I just tried to stay positive and focus on developing confidence," he stated.

Advertisement

Jas juggles the role of a building surveyor along with being a footballer which can be "very tough".

"The days are very long and it is hard to handle both roles. On several days, I get up at 5 am, go to work, travel directly for football training, get back at half past 10 and then the next morning, I'm back at 6 am. However, I will keep putting in these efforts till the very end," he shared.

While Jas' performance showcases that Anglo Indians can compete against the best if given opportunities, there is a major concern over the factors holding them back.

"It took a high-profile FA Cup performance on mainstream TV for people to finally sit up and take notice of Jas. The biggest obstacle for South Asian heritage players is the lack of opportunities. The talent exists - it always has - but fair access is still an issue. Until there is a truly level playing field, we will continue to see talented players like Jas being overlooked," said football agent Baljit Rihal.

Advertisement

"Prejudices and biases are real, and for years, talented South Asian players have been overlooked by scouts due to ingrained stereotypes. Clubs need to be better educated and parents of aspiring South Asian footballers need more guidance on how to navigate the system. The issue of South Asian underrepresentation has been acknowledged by the Premier League. However, progress remains slow and there needs to be a greater sense of urgency to ensure professional football in the UK truly reflects the diverse population it serves," stated Rihal.