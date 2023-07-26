Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich take on Champions League holders Manchester City in a pre-season friendly at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday. City won the first game of their Asian tour 5-3 against J-League Champions Yokohama F-Marinos on Sunday, while Bayern leathered German ninth-tier side Rottach-Egern 27-0 last week. After playing Bayern in Tokyo on Wednesday they will travel to Seoul to take on Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Bayern will take on J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo on Saturday.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match will be played on Wednesday, July 26.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match start?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match will start at 4 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Pre-Season Friendly match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)