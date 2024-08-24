Story ProgressBack to home
Barcelona's Andreas Christensen Sidelined With Achilles Tendinitis
Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is set to miss up to two months after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury problem, as per reports.
Andreas Christensen will miss various matches including Barca's first Champions League games© X (Twitter)
Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is set to miss up to two months after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury problem, according to Spanish reports.
"(Christensen) has tendinitis in his left Achilles," said Barcelona in a statement, not specifying his expected absence period.
The defender will miss various matches including La Liga clashes against Athletic Bilbao and Girona, as well as Barca's first Champions League games.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Barcelona are without centre-back Ronald Araujo until November after the Uruguayan suffered a hamstring injury while at the Copa America this summer.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.