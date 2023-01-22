LaLiga leaders Barcelona take on relegation-threatened Getafe at Camp Nou on Sunday, hoping to increase their lead at the top to five points, ahead of Real Madrid's game against Athletic Bilbao later in the day. Xavi Hernandez's men trounced minnows Ceuta 5-0 in the Copa Del Rey in the midweek, and are unbeaten in the last eight league games at home. Barcelona's strong form has been built on their rearguard, which has only shipped six goals this season in La Liga.

When will the Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match be played?

The Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match will be played on Sunday, January 22.

Where will the Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match be played?

The Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match will be play at Nou Camp.

What time will the Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match start?

The Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match will start at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match?

The Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match?

The Barcelona vs Getafe, LaLiga match will be streamed live on Voot.

