The Madrid Derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in football and Real Madrid will be travelling across the city to the Civitas Metropolitano on Monday (IST) for what Carlos Ancelotti believes is going to be a 'spectacle.' Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 50 matches across both La Liga and the Champions League combined. Their last defeat came at the same venue when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. The Los Blancos have pieced together a stunning 33-match unbeaten streak since then. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have made solid additions to their side in the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Conor Gallagher. Ancelotti went on to suggest their rivals will be competing for the title at the end of the season.

Here the details of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match -

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played on Monday, September 30.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match in India?

There will be no live telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be streamed live on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world).

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With IANS Inputs