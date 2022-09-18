Atletico Madrid will host city rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday. Real Madrid will be without striker Karim Benzema for the clash, while Atletico have boosted by the return of goalkeeper Jan Oblak. In the absence of Benzema, the focus will be on Vinicius Jr, who is also the top-scorer of the defending champions so far this season with four goals. Carlo Ancelotti's men defeated RB Lepzig in the Champions League during midweek, while Atletico slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Real Madrid will look to reclaim the lead from Barcelona, who thrashed Elche 3-0 on Saturday to go two points clear at the top of LaLiga.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be played on Monday, September 19.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)