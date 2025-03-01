Atalanta missed the chance to move level with Inter Milan at the top of Serie A on Saturday after being held to a goalless draw by lowly Venezia. Sluggish Atalanta failed to win at home for the fifth straight time in Italy's top flight and stay third, two points behind champions Inter who are at key title rivals Napoli later. Gian Piero Gasperini's are still in the fight but haven't won in front of their own fans in domestic competition since the turn of the year, form on home turf which is counting against them in their unprecedented Scudetto bid.

Davide Zappacosta went closest to breaking the deadlock five minutes before half-time when he clipped the outside of the post after great work from Ademola Lookman.

Lookman had wasted a great chance one-on-one with Venezia goalkeeper Ionut Rdau moments before, and the Nigeria forward also smashed over from inches out in the 82nd minute.

Mateo Retegui was also guilty of missing presentable opportunities as Atalanta's usually flamboyant attack struggled to break down stubborn Venezia.

A surprise point gives Venezia a small boost in their bid to stay up but Eusebio Di Francesco's team are five points from Parma, who sit just outside the relegation zone and are at Udinese in Saturday's late fixture.

