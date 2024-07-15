Closing Ceremony of Copa America 2024 LIVE Telecast: The closing ceremony is set to dazzle fans during half-time of the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Colombian musician Shakira will be a prominent presence during the Copa America final, enthralling fans with her beauty and mesmerising voice. Her appearance in Miami will add a touch of celebrity glamour to the thrilling showdown. However, the main focus will be on the two stalwards -- Lionel Messi (Argentina) and James Rodriguez (Colombia).

Colombia skipper James has been influential for his team throughout the tournament, registering six assists, the most by any player in a single edition of the Copa America. Messi. on the other hand, has not been at his best, struggling due to a recent injury.

When will the Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony take place?

The Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 15.

Where will the Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony take place?

The Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

What time will the Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony start?

The Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony will start during half-time of the final, which will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony?

The Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony will not be telecasted in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony?

The Copa America 2024 Closing Ceremony will not be streamed live in India.